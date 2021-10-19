Trash collection worker hit by car in Davidson County

The worker was airlifted to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a trash collection worker was hit by a car in Davidson County early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Old Linwood Road, south of Oxford Road.

Trooper Ned Moultrie said the worker who was hit by a car is an employee of GFL Environmental, a trash collection service. The worker was on the job when the wreck happened.

The worker was airlifted to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the driver stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed.

The crash is under investigation.