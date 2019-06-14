BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Families who fish along a portion of Belews Lake, right off Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County, say they've noticed trash steadily piling up over the last couple of weeks.

Robert Clayton, his fiancee and four young kids, come to the lake this time every year. They enjoy hiking through the trees, sitting on the banks fishing, and spending time together.

PHOTOS | Trash Takes Over Belews Lake BELEWS LAKE TRASH BELEWS LAKE TRASH BELEWS LAKE TRASH BELEWS LAKE TRASH Belews Lake Trash Belews Lake Trash Belews Lake Trash Belews Lake Trash Belews Lake Trash

But this year - they stumbled upon a smelly surprise: piles of trash littering the area. It's everything from broken glass, beer cans, dirty diapers, empty chip bags. Clayton says, you name it - it's there.

"It’s worse this year than I’ve seen in a long time," he said, "If somebody doesn’t get control of it, it’s going to be 10 times worse."

Duke Energy owns most of the lake, but a spokesperson says, unlike the state-managed boating access areas, it doesn't have someone regularly checking and cleaning up trash. The company relies on complaints, and the spokesperson tells WFMY they are aware of a few problem spots along the lake.

Clayton says something needs to be done - and soon. He and his family are organizing a community cleanup day. Duke Energy representatives say they support this kind of endeavor, and the company will help where it can.

Along Belews Lake, if you spot litter, you can call (800) 443-5193, or email lakeservices@duke-energy.com to report a problem.

For other lakes and streams, it depends. In Greensboro, if you're kayaking or paddle boarding on Lake Townsend, you can report litter to someone at the boathouse. If you spot it elsewhere, you can contact the city - find that information here.

If you're unsure what agency is in charge of the lake or river, contact the state's Department of Environmental Quality, or the Wildlife Resources Commission. These agencies can point you in the right direction, or reach out on your behalf.

RELATED: City of Greensboro Recycling Changes Go Into Effect July 1, What's Recyclable And What's Not?