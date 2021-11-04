Trash pickup day changing for 16,000 Greensboro residents. See if you're impacted.

Beginning the week of April 12, about 16,000 Greensboro residents will have trash and recycling pickup days on different days of the week, according to the city.

The city of Greensboro said the solid waste and recycling days are being switched around because of the increased demand and need to balance out the workloads for each day.

"Approximately 16,000 residents will have a new collection service day or recycling week - all affected residents should have received a day change notice and/or new calendar in the mail," the city said.

You can also go to this website to check on your address: Greensboro Collects web page.