Travis Tritt cancels November 2022 shows after knee injury

The singer said he is battling severe pain in his knee after an injury. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. Refunds are available for those at the point of purchase.

I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris Janson and War Hippies. Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November. Refunds for these shows will be available at point of ticket purchase. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and I hope to return to the road as soon as possible.