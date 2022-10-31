These trademarked sweet and salty treats are being used to disguise THC in High Point vape, tobacco shops

High Point police said these counterfeit bags resembling popular snacks and candy are being used to disguise THC edibles and drugs.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said officers recently found these products inside various vape and tobacco stores.

To be clear, the THC that is being sold as Delta 8 and Delta 10 is legal. Police said the issue with these products are that they violate trademark laws and are marketed toward children.

This operation was in partnership with the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State, the North Carolina Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division and Homeland Security.

Police said that investigators checked several tobacco and vape stores for any trademark violations. Police said store owners and employees voluntarily surrendered more than 8,800 counterfeit products.

Those business were issued a warning. The total cost of the items that were surrendered was nearly 50,000 dollars.

Some of the products included were bongs, grinders, roach clips, vape cartridges and gummies. Several stores were also selling cans and bottles with hidden compartments, which police said are commonly used to hide narcotics.

Here's a look at some of the items surrendered:

High Point Police said that trademarked brands like Disney, Nintendo, Marvel, Frito-Lay, Kellogg’s, Mondelez (Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids), Coca-Cola, and even Girl Scouts of the USA.

Those companies did not give permission for their trademark to be used on the surrendered products and trademark laws are covered under NCGS 80-11.1.

Again, these business received a warning, but offenders can be charged with a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the value of the goods.

Store owners and employees also surrendered U-Pass and XStream Urine. These products violate NCGS 14.401.20, which defrauds drug and alcohol screening tests.

The North Carolina Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force was established by Secretary of State in 2004 to train local law enforcement officers to spot counterfeit trademarked goods. They also help enhance multi-agency work in acting on trademark law enforcement.

The Task Force has grown to 172 officers, representing law enforcement agencies from across the state, including the High Point Police Department.