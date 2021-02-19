'I think this is the quiet after the storm' | Tree expert explains why more trees didn't fall after Thursday's ice storm in the Triad

"In my opinion the reason why we didn't have as many trees to fall was there was no wind, it wasn't really a factor in this storm," said tree expert Todd Gosnell.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — No doubt the ice weighed down the limbs and branches of many trees in our area, especially in the northern part of the Triad. But in Greensboro, that was really the extent of what we saw.

Images of destruction and damage from Saturday's storm rattled many in the Triad, as they braced for a second round of ice.

But by Thursday afternoon, fears started to subside as the ice coating trees began to melt.

Although some areas from Guilford County to parts of Rockingham County got more accumulation of ice, others had almost no ice to speak of in the early evening. In Mayodan, for example, roads were cleared, and powerlines and branches were untouched.

"I think this is the quiet after the storm," said tree expert Todd Gosnell, "I do think we've survived and made it through the worst of it."

He explained why the tree damage wasn't as bad - or worse - this time around.

"In my opinion, the reason why we didn't have as many trees to fall was there was no wind, it really wasn't a factor," he said, "If we had more ice and a higher wind velocity - then we'd be experiencing a much different interview right now."