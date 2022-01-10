Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

Daisy Thompson is working towards recovery after a tree fell on her home in Mebane.

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees.

A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home.

86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto her home.

“I didn’t know it was this bad until I got here,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s family explained what happened in an interview with WFMY News 2.

“It was nerve-racking to get the phone call the tree had fallen,” Thompson’s son-in-law Kevin Thorpe said. “We are hoping and praying they will say the home is still habitable and they can fix it and the repairs will be small.”

Thorpe said the home means a lot to him.

“This house has a lot of memories for all of us,” he said.

Thorpe said one of his fondest memories is being able to celebrate his son’s first birthday party at the house.

Thompson’s granddaughter lives near her grandmother and heard the tree fall.

“My grandparents have been here for over 60 years, my mom grew up here, we grew up here – me and my cousins,” Jasmine Weaver said. “When I saw everything, I just was at a loss for words there’s nothing I could do to make it better.”

Although Thorpe was disappointed with the aftermath of Ian and how it affected Thompson’s home, he’s grateful she’s still here to see it.

“You can replace property, but you can’t replace lives. The most important thing is that mom is safe, she has somewhere to go, and she has people that care and love her and will take care of her no matter what,” he said. “We are thankful to God it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.”

Thompson plans to stay with her daughter and son-in-law in Raleigh until her insurance company can come out and assess the damage.

