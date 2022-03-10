Lexington family's home likely a 'total loss' after Friday's storm.

The Hucks family has lived in the home for over 35 years, but the storm on Friday left them with a collapsed roof and flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday.

"This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot."

This home is where the Hucks' family planted their roots.

Annie Hucks said there are hundreds of great memories in the home, but there has been some unlucky moments.

"This is the second time we've had a tree fall on our house about six years ago another one fell," said Annie Hucks.

She said the damage then was not as bad, compared to this recent storm.

"Nobody can stay here right now because they had to pull power and gas and you know it's not safe so that's another thing find a place to stay for my brother and my dad," said Hucks.

Hucks said her brother was inside when the tree came down around 7:30 pm on Friday.

Annie was on the phone with him at the time.

"He called and was frantic and said 'a tree fell on the house, i smelt gas i don't know what to do' and then the phone cut off, you know and I didn't know what to do so I jumped in the car and came over here and tried to get in touch with my dad he thankfully wasn't home, had he been home he would've been crushed, it fell in his room," Annie Hucks said.

She said he immediately smelled gas and ran outside.

The brother even mentioned having a candle lit, worried it would explode.

The tree hit a gas line and the fire department quickly responded, contained the leak and made sure it was safe.

The family said the brother wasn't hurt and had no injuries.

The challenge now is dealing with the house.

Here's a look at the house:

Tree falls on home in Lexington 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

The frame is shifted and water flooded the house over the last few days.

It's a sight that it even difficult for Frady Tree Care worker, Shawn Owens.

"This is someone's home, you know, and they worked hard for it and now it's damaged," said Owens.

The crew worked on the home for two straight days and it won't be their last.

"I am on my 8th straight day of working so and we have more storm damage to do as well," said Owens.

Annie Hucks' daughter said they will just have to branch out and make new memories from here on out.

"Yeah, just make memories in a new home," she said.

The family is waiting to hear from the insurance company about the extent of the damage, but Annie Hucks believes it will be a total loss.