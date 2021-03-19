Trees block roads, smash cars and buildings in High Point after severe storm sweeps through

Don Stover hid under a worktable as a tree landed on his garage with him inside.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Trees came crashing down in High Point as a severe storm system moved through the Triad Thursday.

They fell on roads all over town. One even smashed this car. As the winds picked up, one man was working inside his garage.

"(I heard) the sound of a low flying airliner," Don Stover said,

He crouched under his work table with no time to get in the house. The winds blew a tree down on the building.

"It just took (the garage) apart like it was nothing and it could have been over another 15 feet and it would have been me," Stover said.

It lasted less than three minutes, Stover said, and he managed to kick open a side door and escape after the storm passed.

"Then it was like, oh man. Look at this," Stover said.

A tree from his neighbor's yard fell onto a shed and the garage. A second tree toppled over onto the shed and into a neighbor's driveway.

People in the neighborhood came together to clean up branches of yet another fallen tree just down the block.

"My daughter lives just over the hill and everybody's checked in with everybody else," Stover said.

No injuries were reported.

"I think everybody's fortunate to come out of this with no injuries and I'm very happy about that," Steve Craven said.

Craven owns the home Stover lives in and came to check on the family after the storm passed.

"I guess the hardest thing for me was my great granddaughter who's four. You know, I spent a lot of time explaining it to her. Everybody's ok, the buildings are beat up but everybody's alright and that's the main thing. Everything else can be replaced," Stover said.

Stover and his family never lost power but High Point reported it went out at nearly 2,500 homes and businesses at its peak.

He's grateful, knowing what could have happened if the wind had shifted a little bit more.

He plans to begin clean up soon but says any damage can and will be repaired.

Stover and Craven said it will take weeks to clean up the damage left behind.