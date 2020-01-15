DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Fire officials say a construction worker is missing after a trench collapse at a work site in Raleigh.

WNCN reports the collapse happened around 11 a.m. on Corners Parkway.

Four workers were trapped. Three of them have been rescued so far.

Officials say the fourth worker is still missing but they know where he is in the trench.

Two of the workers were transported to Duke University Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

