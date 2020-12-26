'We're there for the citizens' | Triad 911 operators handle calls with slim Christmas staff

Operators said visitors are more limited than usual but they found ways to make Christmas Day special while keeping us safe.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us found ways to spend time with our families but celebrations looked very different for first responders still on the job on Christmas Day.

It's a call none of us want to make any day--especially on Christmas--but if you do have to dial 911, people like Thomas Tamer are on the other end of the line and ready to help.

"They're calling and it could be their worst day ever," Tamer said, "We just gotta keep our calm voice, that reassures them a lot."

Three other people joined him manning the phone lines for Forsyth County 911's A shift.

Other Triad counties like Guilford also cut their staff short for the holiday. 911 operators are used to working Christmas but most years there is more activity.

"Normally we have visitors, we do a little bit more cooking but for the time being, we're just playing it safe and taking care of our coworkers," Tamer said, "We don't wanna get nobody sick. It's just for the best."

Many 911 centers are limiting guests due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tamer said they still found ways to spread cheer among shift mates.

"We still do like secret Santa's and we tend to try to keep a Christmas movie on and our little TVs in the room," Tamer said.

All while at any moment, they could get a call from someone who needs help.

Tamer and his coworkers mainly manage fire department and EMS calls but they connect any law enforcement calls to where they need to go too.

"We're there for the citizens. We want to protect them and give them the best holiday time they can have to spend with their family," Tamer said.

They're often a calming voice in a scary moment, even in a year when there's been a lot of stress for 911 operators too.

"We've been through this for almost a year now and we've come through a lot and we've seen a lot," Tamer said, "They always say it gets worse before it gets better and we hope that the last couple of months has been that worst part."

WFMY News 2 asked him to share some of those calm words with us, as many had a very different Christmas from the usual too.