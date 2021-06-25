Triad Abolition Project responds to Sheriff Kimbrough’s video about social media posts

The Triad Abolition Project responded to Sheriff Kimbrough’s video post and issued a statement in part that reads.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough responded to some critical Facebook posts and voicemails he said have gone too far and are divisive.

They came the same week the investigation of William Scott who’s accused of killing his mother and grandmother and then firing shots at Winston-Salem police substation, was underway.

Kimbrough was upset after seeing the posts and released a video to the community to voice his opinions about posts that included profane language targeted at police officers and deputies.

The Triad Abolition Project responded to Sheriff Kimbrough’s video post and issued a statement in part that reads.

"As he spends precious time and resources making a video, communities are suffering, violence has not subsided and literally nothing is improving for folks in this country. It is beyond problematic to be focused on profane language, while ignoring the profane conditions that led to our statements in the first place."