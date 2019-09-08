GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement Friday morning.

Chief Scott said Friday's announcement was part of 'a day of mixed emotions.' He will officially retire on Jan. 31, 2020. Chief Scott noted he's spent most of his adult life as an officer. He became chief in 2015, taking Ken Miller's place.

"When I leave the city, lord willing, on January the 31st, I will have combined time of 31 years of service," said Scott, "It's time for me to move on."

He said it was 'a huge honor' to be the chief, but was looking forward to spending time with his family. He complimented Greensboro several times, saying it was a 'vibrant place to live.'

"I became chief at probably one of the most contentious times in the history of the country," Scott said. " I'm proud of how the city of Greensboro has responded to that."

"Since his promotion I have worked closely with Chief Scott. He is our closest neighbor that is a PD larger than us. As the “big brother” on the block, GPD and specifically Chief Scott have provided exceptional services to Burlington," said Burlington Police Chief Jeffrey Smythe.

Former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes said Chief Scott was one of the best chief's he's ever worked with, and he know he'll stay busy during his retirement.

"I know he’s always had Greensboro’s best interest at heart," said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

Chief Scott joined the Greensboro Police Department in August 1991. His bio says he previously served as Commander of the Investigations Bureau and Commanding Officer of the Police Training Division.

"Public safety is about doing what's best for each individual in our community and we'll continue to do that," Scott said of his remaining time as chief.

In January, Chief Scott said crime statistics across the board were down in 2018, as compared with the previous year which he attributes, in part, to a crackdown on serial offenders.

"I’m so proud of the achievements of this police department," Scott said. "I’m proud that God gave me an opportunity to be part of it."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users