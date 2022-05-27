Triad Basketball Academy kids receive signed jerseys from NBA basketball star with ties to High Point

The jerseys are from Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo. The star attended High Point Christian Academy and also trained at the Triad Basketball Academy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Young kids from Triad Basketball Academy in Greensboro were given a surprise at their game Friday.

The kids received jerseys signed by Miami Heat NBA player Bam Adebayo.

"It may seem simple to some but to give five minutes of your time to sign your name and the kid can take this jersey for years to come and say, 'hey, I got an originally signed jersey from Bam Adebayo' that's amazing," said Triad Basketball Academy Coach Shawn Robinson.

Before the NBA Adebayo attended High Point Christian Academy and also trained at the Triad Basketball Academy.

"The Triad Basketball Academy of course Jason Keith has poured into kids from a lower-income sector that are underserved, poured into kids that may not have access to the YMCA's and the Y memberships, access to other gym space to be able to play and Bam comes from that," said Adebayo's manager and mentor Kevin Graves.

Graves said that's why it was important for Adebayo to give back.

"He's like whatever I can do to help the kids in the gym whether it's sending jerseys back that are signed whether it's giving shoes," said Graves.

Before receiving their jerseys at the game, kids were asked to bring their report cards as a reminder that school comes first.

"We want to encourage them to get good grades, be a good student, then we will always reward them," said Graves.

Academy coaches hope the signed jerseys will serve as a reminder that their current players can reach the same dreams too.