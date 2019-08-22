ARCHDALE, N.C. — First responders face known and unknown dangers every call they're dispatched too. A community in Randolph County and beyond are saying extra prayers for a firefighter who came into contact with a live power line during a recent storm.

Guil-Rand Battalion Chief Joey Layne was shocked after stepping on a live wire while on a call at a mobile home park in Archdale Wednesday. Severe storms were moving through the Triad when it happened.

The department says Layne was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home with his family on Friday. No other details were released on the extent of his injuries.

Members of the family Layne was going to help out ended up helping him instead.

"When he stepped on it, it threw him high and when he rolled he wanted to grab the swing set," said Rhonda Osborne as she described what happened. "He thought it was a cable line and it was a live wire and it popped him," added Osborne.

"When he went down I just grabbed him and rolled him over," added her partner Gary Anderson. The couple said they then quickly tried to get Layne to safety.

"We were trying to roll him over to get him out of the area because water and electricity run under together and we weren't thinking and we just wanted to grab him," said Osborne.

Authorities said the couple's fast action made a difference and they are using the opportunity to remind folks about the dangers of downed power lines during storms.

"If you do come across downed power lines whether they are on a road or on your property, stay about 100 feet away and don't attempt to cut a tree yourself, just call 911," said Captain Matt Matteson of the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

