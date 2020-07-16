'We're playing it by ear' | Some Triad bowling alleys stay open despite North Carolina Supreme Court decision

Northside lanes in Winston-Salem said it's frustrating to know they'll have to wait until August to know their fate.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper extended phase 2 to August.

Bars, gyms and more are forced to keep their doors closed for three more weeks.

Bowling alleys fall under the phase 2 umbrella -- but their case is different.



A judge ruled they could reopen, last week.

Bowling alleys like Creekside Lanes in Winston- Salem were ecstatic.

“We were all excited. My phone was ringing off the hook when it was announced,” said manager at Creekside Lanes, Cindy Scott. “My employees were like okay when can we come back?”

The exciting sensation of getting a strip was fun while it lasted, because the state supreme court blocked that decision.



Scott said they opened Monday, and the next day they learned they must shut down again.

“Oh my god not again,” Scott said. "Those that were using bowling as their physical therapy can no longer do so and they can’t get in with a physical therapist.”

Scott said now she and her 20 employees are stuck between a pin and a hard place.

“The bills are still coming whether we’re open or not,” Scott said.

“ We’re hoping that when they’re allowed the opportunity to speak in court that it is focused on the science and the data and not specific industries,” said Northside Lanes co-owner Tabitha Golding.

As far as closing their doors, Golding said Northside is playing it by ear, but staying open in the meantime.

“We haven’t decided yet," Golding said. "We have a huge senior and youth following and safety will always be our top priority especially for those vulnerable populations."

Creekside Lanes said they’re still making plans to close.

"It's not like we can close the doors at this second," Scott said. "So we are working through and we do plan to follow the orders although we’re not happy about it."

Spare time in Greensboro has been closed since the start and will remain closed.



Triad lanes also in Greensboro is open.

We're waiting to hear back about their plans.

The context of the order to re-open bowling alleys will be reviewed by the court.