DURHAM, N.C. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's (BCBSNC) planned venture with Oregon-based Cambia Health Solutions could be in jeopardy following the June DWI arrest of BCBSNC CEO Patrick Conway.

The two companies agreed to form into a $16 billion affiliation covering more than six million people in March, but following news of Conway's arrest, the deal has been put on "hold" while Cambia waits for the legal process to come to a conclusion.

Conway was arrested in June on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse following an accident on Interstate 85 in Randolph County. At the time of the incident, Conway's two daughters were in the vehicle.

However news of the incident, which were known to Blue Cross' board, were not made public until this month.

For more details on what this could mean for the deal, click here to head to the Triad Business Journal's website.

