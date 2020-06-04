ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A recently collapsed North Carolina-based grocery chain might be poised to make a comeback.

News reports from multiple communities in the Southeast indicate a handful of Earth Fare stores are reopening, following the company's bankruptcy filing about two months ago.

In early February, Earth Fare, a specialty grocer focusing on organic and natural foods, abruptly shuttered all of its 50 stores, including locations in Greensboro and High Point.

