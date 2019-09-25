CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC System Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith says he's stepping down from his position – saying he believes the timing is right for a new suite of leadership over the system and that he is tired of the daily demands and politics of the position.

Long a target of criticism throughout the state for his role in the UNC System Board of Governors – which oversees the state's public universities – Smith says he is stepping down immediately, though remains committed to his role as a member of the board.

According to the UNC System, Smith will officially step down on Oct. 1. He officially joined the board in 2013 and has been its chairman for just over one year.

By policy, Smith's resignation places system Vice-Chairman Randall Ramsey at the head of the board as it begins to look for new leadership.

Asked why he decided to suddenly resign, Smith says he has been in conversations for six months over the timing of his resignation.

