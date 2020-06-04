GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) today announced that it has begun producing approximately 50,000 Level 1 patient gowns and 10,000 disposable isolation gowns for clinicians to assist hospitals that are dealing with the influx of patients as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Kontoor Brands is the parent company of Lee and Wrangler branded apparel, which spun off from Vf Corp. last spring when the company relocated to Denver, Colorado.

The gowns will be produced by Kontoor at its owned and operated manufacturing facilities with patient gown fabric donated by Copen United Limited and Cotswold Industries, zippers from YKK (U.S.A.) Inc., and disposable protective fabric for the isolation gowns from Greensboro-based Precision Fabrics Group.

To read more about the gown donation and Kontoor Brands production, click here for the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

