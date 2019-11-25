GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wyndham Championship volunteer Paul Brown, who has been spotting tee shots and controlling galleries for 20 years, has been named the 2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year.

The PGA TOUR will donate $5,000 to Brown’s charity of choice, The First Tee of the Triad, which teaches children aged 7-18 valuable life skills and character traits through the game of golf.

Brown moved to Greensboro in 1999 after retiring from his job in Oklahoma City in 1997.

