WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem has the poorest air quality of any metro area in North Carolina, according to the latest data available from Environment North Carolina Research & Policy Center.
Winston-Salem had 107 days of poor air quality due to pollution in 2018, 17 more than Durham/Chapel Hill, which had the second largest number of bad-air days.
Greensboro/High Point had the fourth highest number of poor quality days among the state's metro areas with 80.
To see a full list of where all major cities in the Triad rank, click here for the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.
