GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seventy-five percent of Triad hospitals received an "A" grade in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the nation’s only rating focused entirely on patient safety.

Twelve Triad hospitals received an "A," two received a "B" and two received a "C."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a bi-annual grading of general acute-care hospitals in the U.S that uses 28 measures to compile its grades.

To see what grades those Triad hospitals got and where exactly they ranked, click here to read the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

