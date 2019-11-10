GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's population is booming – and it owes much of that growth to residents coming from out of state.

According to new research released by the Carolina Demography – located within UNC Chapel Hill's Carolina Population Center, the state has grown by 848,000 people since the 2010 Census – an approximately 9 percent increase.

As of 2018, the state's population stretched to 10.4 million.

Rebecca Tippett, the director of Carolina Demography, says that since 2015, the state averages 110,000 new residents each year – 75 percent of which came from out of state.

