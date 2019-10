GREENSBORO, N.C. — From managers to lifeguards, the city of Greensboro employees earn a wide range of salaries.

But who earns the most?

Triad Business Journal compiled a list of the 25 highest-paid employees, whose salaries are current as of Sept. 15.

To see the full list and gallery, click here to head to the Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: See how much more Triad CEOs earn than their median employees

RELATED: Tracking the Highest Paid Employees in Guilford Co.