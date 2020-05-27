'We're cutting them in the thousands,' Triad business makes in-demand acrylic screens

Demand for the clear screens has gone up across the nation and the world as businesses begin to reopen after required closures and stay-at-home orders.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more businesses reopen, owners and managers are thinking of ways to protect customers from coronavirus.

Many are installing acrylic screens and sneeze guards some of which are produced in the Triad.

The screens are now being called virus guards of virus screens by some in the plastic manufacturing business in an attempt to steer away from the more commonly used branded name plexiglass.

Folks who make the screens in the Triad said they're slammed with orders.

"When at first the pandemic started, I told my wife we've got to do something so that we don't shut down our business," said Alan Hunt, Endless Plastics Greensboro.

Hunt was able to find a way to stay in business and keep his laser running and cutting.

He said a Triad drug store called wanting clear screens to create a barrier between cashiers and pharmacists and the customers.

"That's when I started thinking, there's a lot of other people who'll need it," said Hunt.

Demand for the clear screens has gone up across the nation and the world as businesses begin to reopen after required closures and stay-at-home orders.

"Sheets wise, let's say 4 x 8 sheets, in a month's time we have cut a couple of hundred sheets and now we're cutting them up to in the thousands," said Hunt.

Grocery stores were one of the earlier businesses to install screens as a measure to adapt to some of the social distancing requirements. Hair salons, spas, and nail shops have also begun to install clear partitions to create cubicles for clients, therapists, and stylists. Some nail salons have ordered clear partitions with cutouts at the bottom for nail technicians.

Many city transit bus systems and trains as well as restaurants and movie theaters are also installing clear screen partitions.

"Whoever opens up next is probably going to need more virus guards," added Hunt.

An acrylic screen can cost between $20 to $1000 depending on the size, design, and brand.

Hunt warned not to wipe them with cleaning agents like Windex which contain ammonia and would make the screen murky. Instead, using simple soap and water will work to keep the acrylic screen clean and clear the same way it works with handwashing to keep the virus at bay.

Endless Plastics has also made intubation boxes for some Triad hospitals. Intubation boxes act as a shield between patients and a healthcare giver during the process of intubation.

