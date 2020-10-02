GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Bridal Association is aiming to help displaced brides and grooms who have lost both time and money after reserving spots through Noah’s Event Venue shortly before the business closed unexpectedly closed.
The company declared bankruptcy in May 2019 and abruptly closed their doors without notice, early February.
Triad Bridal Association shared their mission of helping couples affected by the by providing vendors who could assist with the wedding blues through a Facebook post.
“This is a wonderful, warm group of business people, and we're proud to be associated with them. Good luck finding a great venue for a wonderful day,” the business wrote. “You'll know some already, but in the interest of speed, we're going to list them by name without links. Prices, availability, and amenities vary widely, of course.”
You can find a full list of venues the business is associated with below:
Triad Bridal Association Members are indicated as TBA.
Exhibitors in the Carolina Wedding Show are indicated as CW.
Centennial Station Arts Center (TBA member)
Harvest House Wedding Venue (TBA member, CW)
Oakhaven Properties (TBA member)
Penn House (TBA member, CW)
Sedgefield Country Club (TBA member, CW)
The Groome Inn (TBA member, CW)
Blandwood Carriage House (CW)
Carriage Hill Farms (CW)
Community Theatre Greensboro (CW)
JH Adams Inn (CW)
Starmount Forest Country Club (CW)
T. Austin Finch House (CW)
Twelve West Main (CW)
Alamance Country Club
Chateau Vie
Cuddle Creek Farm
Dynacon Events Center
Friends Farm Weddings
Heritage Acres
Het Landhuis
Lilymont Farm
Luna's Trail Farm and Event Center
McAlister-Leftwich House
Millikan Farms
Reid Farm
Sheraton Hotel/Koury Convention Center
Stancil Farm
The Back 40 Wedding & Event Center
The Barn at Heritage Farm
The Barn at Lloyd's Dairy
The Barn at Summerfield Farms
The Cloth Mill at Eno River
The Graham Mill
The Roost at Butler Farm
Vailtree Event Center
Village Inn Hotel & Event Center
Winding Creek Farm & Wedding Barn
Winston Salem Elks Lodge
For more information about Triad Bridal Association, visit their website.
