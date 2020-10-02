GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Bridal Association is aiming to help displaced brides and grooms who have lost both time and money after reserving spots through Noah’s Event Venue shortly before the business closed unexpectedly closed.

The company declared bankruptcy in May 2019 and abruptly closed their doors without notice, early February.

Triad Bridal Association shared their mission of helping couples affected by the by providing vendors who could assist with the wedding blues through a Facebook post.

“This is a wonderful, warm group of business people, and we're proud to be associated with them. Good luck finding a great venue for a wonderful day,” the business wrote. “You'll know some already, but in the interest of speed, we're going to list them by name without links. Prices, availability, and amenities vary widely, of course.”

Triad Bridal Association We reached out to many of the top local wedding venues to see if the... re was an opportunity for couples displaced from the sudden closing of Noah's Event Center. We were gratified to see many willing to try to work something out with those people. SEE LIST BELOW.

You can find a full list of venues the business is associated with below:

Triad Bridal Association Members are indicated as TBA.

Exhibitors in the Carolina Wedding Show are indicated as CW.

Centennial Station Arts Center (TBA member)

Harvest House Wedding Venue (TBA member, CW)

Oakhaven Properties (TBA member)

Penn House (TBA member, CW)

Sedgefield Country Club (TBA member, CW)

The Groome Inn (TBA member, CW)

Blandwood Carriage House (CW)

Carriage Hill Farms (CW)

Community Theatre Greensboro (CW)

JH Adams Inn (CW)

Starmount Forest Country Club (CW)

T. Austin Finch House (CW)

Twelve West Main (CW)

Alamance Country Club

Chateau Vie

Cuddle Creek Farm

Dynacon Events Center

Friends Farm Weddings

Heritage Acres

Het Landhuis

Lilymont Farm

Luna's Trail Farm and Event Center

McAlister-Leftwich House

Millikan Farms

Reid Farm

Sheraton Hotel/Koury Convention Center

Stancil Farm

The Back 40 Wedding & Event Center

The Barn at Heritage Farm

The Barn at Lloyd's Dairy

The Barn at Summerfield Farms

The Cloth Mill at Eno River

The Graham Mill

The Roost at Butler Farm

Vailtree Event Center

Village Inn Hotel & Event Center

Winding Creek Farm & Wedding Barn

Winston Salem Elks Lodge

For more information about Triad Bridal Association, visit their website.

