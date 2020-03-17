With schools now closed for at least the next few weeks, some parents are looking for options on how to feed their children. Bars and restaurants consider new hours of operation - a good number simply closing altogether.

Monday night, WFMY News 2 learned Regal Cinemas is shutting down Tuesday until further notice.

The closings and changes - leaving many feeling uneasy.

"Everything is closing and it just happened really fast," said Katie Wright. She made it to the Regal at Friendly Center to see one last film before closing.

Many restaurants are closing dining rooms in an abundance of caution. Downtown Greensboro leaders are reminding customers that take-out and delivery options are still available for many - like Pizzeria L'Italiano on Elm Steet.

"Traffic has been less than it usually is," said one of the owners, "We usually are very busy on a daily basis but they can tell that it's been a little light."

Over in Winston-Salem, City Lights Ministry took even more food and grocery donations out to families in need.

"A lot of kids depend on breakfast and lunch from the school systems," said founder Melanie Bell, "So when all of the sudden unexpectedly they're going to be at home that raises a huge fear in our families. Single moms that are out there, they're like now we've got our kids all day, what are they going to eat?"

She said the efforts to keep food pantries stocked wouldn't be possible without an influx of donations. Bell hopes even more generosity will continue the mission into next week.

"We all feel more secure when we have food in our food pantry," she said.

