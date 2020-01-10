'I’m extremely defeated''| Triad bars weigh options for reopening during Phase 3

Some are excited to finally reopen their doors, others say, it's still not worth it reopen under current guidelines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday more Triad businesses will be able to re-open under phase 3.

Bars can reopen with outdoor seating.

Those who only have indoor space are out of luck.

The owner of Bulls Tavern, Danielle Bull said her outdoor space is limited and she’s tired of being over looked.

“I’m extremely defeated,” Bull said. “With each of these phases there has not been 'here's a resolution for you or an opportunity for you to pivot and make money’.”

Bull said Governor Roy Coopers phase 3 announcement just isn't worth it for her business.

“At max it's 6 people, by time I refrigerate and stock up, what I can make is not going touch what it'll cost to start back up again," Bull said.

Bull said the bills continue to pile up and she doesn't know how much longer she can hold on.



Fair Witness cocktail bar owner Blake Stewart said they’re excited for customers to return and are getting creative ahead next Thursday’s re-opening.

This bar, it misses you too. Everyone stay safe and loved and use this time to make the world better in little ways and big ways. Posted by Fair Witness on Thursday, July 23, 2020

“We've expanded and changed some of our seating we've just built some picnic benches last week,” Stewart said. "Then we've got some folding chairs and tables."

Stewart said they've still got work to do on their outdoor seating area before they can re-open safely.

"We're not trying to squeeze people in,” Stewart said. “We could have 75 people if we wanted to but we're aiming for 20.”