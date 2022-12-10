Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation

Prices at the grocery stores are too high for some families to afford.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices.

"For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.

The Labor Department's latest report shows the producer price index rose 0.4 percent in September, after two months of declines.

The PPI measures price changes before they reach consumers. McFall says there are some things you can do to offset those costs.

"The best thing a consumer can do is try to be reasonable about how they wanna live their life, and try to figure out how to be flexible in terms of travel of terms of activities, leisure activities they may want to do, food that they eat," McFall said.

Servant's Heart Worship Center in High Point is helping people who can't afford the higher prices with a grocery giveaway.

"So many people have a combination of things going at them at one time and that used to be maybe one thing people are experiencing now people are experiencing combination of problems hitting them at one time. So again this is our way of offsetting difficulties that so many of these families are going through," Senior Pastor Hiawatha Hemphill said.

Hemphill says not only are people having trouble finding affordable food but they're also having trouble finding healthy options.

"We understand the tremendous cost of groceries now and so many people are struggling so it's just our way of serving God and people," Hemphill said.