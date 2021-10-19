Triad cities roll out vaccine incentives, mandatory testing for city employees

Some local governments in the Triad are talking about COVID-19 vaccine incentives and mandatory testing for city employees.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — More Triad cities are talking about mandatory testing for employees who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19, others are opting for vaccine incentives, and some are doing both.

Winston-Salem city council approved a vaccination policy for its city workers Monday night.

Starting next week, vaccinated employees will be getting a payday. Winston-Salem city employees who are already vaccinated or get their shot will get a cash incentive. Full-time workers will get $1,000 and part-time workers will get $500 dollars.

After six weeks, the incentive will shrink to $500 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers.

Winston-Salem city employees who don't get vaccinated in six weeks will have to get tested weekly for at least a month.

Greensboro council leaders said Tuesday, the city manager will present a testing policy for unvaccinated city employees at the end of the council meeting. The policy will not be voted on by the city council because it's a personnel action.

The city of High Point said it doesn't have a mandatory vaccination or testing policy in place for city employees, instead, it has an incentive policy for vaccinated employees right now.

If High Point city employees get fully vaccinated by November 30, they'll receive $250. If 70 percent of city employees get vaccinated, the city said people will get an additional $250.

Jeron Hollis with the city said the incentive is really motivating people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hollis said once the deadline rolls around, the city will have a better idea about how many city employees are fully vaccinated.