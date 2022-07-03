Triad community donates items for Ukraine, local hospital joins in too

Donations are being collected for people who are still in Ukraine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the war in Ukraine continues, people in the Triad step up to help by donating items for those overseas, including a local hospital.

Groups will accept clothes, non-perishable food items, diapers, and military supplies like boots and helmets. Trinity Church on West Friendly Avenue is also collecting medical and hygiene items.

On Monday, Moses Cone hospital donated five pallets of medical supplies.

One of the organizers of this collection, Irena Reed, is from Ukraine.

She said she still has family and friends in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, and it has seen a lot of attacks.

Reed said donations are essential.

That's why Trinity Church made its church a collection site to help those in Ukraine.

"I think it’s very important. Because like I said, people are losing their houses. They don’t have a place to live. They don’t have any cars, they don’t have any food, so it is very [very] important. They don’t have any clothes because nobody was ready for this war, so people had to run and leave their clothes, leave their apartments, and they have nothing with them,” Reed explains.

The church will accept donations even after the war is over.

If you wish to help, you can donate items to Trinity Church.

Reed said you can take your donations inside the church between 9 am and 1 pm and leave them underneath the covered porch anytime after that.

Reed said Tuesday she will be meeting with Novant Health to see what they can donate.