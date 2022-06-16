Triad community meetings underscore the importance of curbing violence

Some shared stories of how violence affected them. Others shared solutions to deal with trauma after a violent event.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Families who lost loved ones to violence shared their stories Thursday.

Groups from the Triad's two biggest cities want to spread the word on the effects of violence.

In Winston-Salem, Georgia Richardson joined a panel discussion on first-hand loss due to guns. Richardson lost her son to gun violence ten years ago and said she still feels the pain every day.

"I have to actually make myself do things. I lost the desire for everything. The only thing that keeps me is God," Richardson said.

Darryl Gordon also joined that panel. He is an elementary school P.E. teacher and dance coach who's lost former students due to violence.

"I've gotten emails saying so and so was shot. Sorry to let you know this kid was shot. It's rough being a teacher and you see this kid grow from kindergarten to middle school and then they don't live to see their 18th birthday," Gordon said.

Rally up Winston-Salem organizes a lot of neighborhood outreach events. The discussion at the meeting focused on doing more mentorship opportunities.

The Greensboro CJAC held a Zoom meeting Thursday on the trauma created by gun violence. Local mental health and criminal justice experts focused their conversation on how experiencing trauma can lead to future violence.