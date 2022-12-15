Triad trailer business impersonated online, stealing hundreds from consumers

The Better Business Bureau investigated a Facebook page that stole pictures from a trailer business and advertising them as its own for profit.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — In November 2022, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) began investigating the business practices of William's Trailer Source, which has since changed its name to Sam's Trailer Sales.

Questions about the business from consumers prompted this investigation.

A caller searched the business' address, which it has changed, and said it belongs to a different trailer company, Golden Dreams Trailer Sales. BBB confirmed by speaking with the owner, Karen Spangler on November 9.

Golden Dreams' owner told BBB that William's Trailer's was posting pictures of her trailers as ones for sale on its Facebook page.

BBB verified this by comparing photos from her Facebook page and William's page.

BBB discovered the business has also taken pictures of another trailer and a vehicle from other sites and portrayed them as for sale on its Facebook page.

Spangler first learned William's Trailer was impersonating her when a Forsyth County deputy visited her property. She said the deputy was investigating a case where a consumer lost the $1,500, he put down for a trailer.

Another caller told Spangler they lost their $2,200 deposit.

Spangler told BBB she has since spoken with numerous callers about the imposter.

BBB sent an email to William's Trailer Source asking:

Business start date

Physical location and mailing address (if different)

Preferred method of contact (mail, fax or email)

A brief description of the products or services the company offers

Information on how and where the company started

Copies of marketing materials provided to customers

Any additional information that would enable BBB to better understand the business

What is the connection to Golden Dreams Trailer Sales

Explain why pictures of trailers for sale are identical to ones posted on Golden Dreams Trailer Sales Facebook page

How do customers that have paid get a refund

No one from the business has responded.

On November 21, BBB also tried to reach William's by calling the two phone numbers a consumer provided to them, but they were no longer in service.

Based on prior information, the BBB can't confirm the legitimacy of William's Trailer Source.

If you're being impersonated: