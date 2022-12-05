Higher gas prices: How the Triad is dealing with the increase

According to AAA, the average price for gas in North Carolina is $4.20 a gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When gas prices peaked in February, we thought it couldn't get worse. Fast forward to May and the average price of gas in North Carolina is $4.20 a gallon according to AAA.

Everyone is feeling high gas prices and some are even changing their routines to try and save.

"I just take it with a grain of salt, I have no control," Dennis Johnson said as he fueled up.

Everyone is feeling the higher prices at gas stations in some way. For William Angel with All Over Towing, he said it’s impacting their business in a big way.

"It's not only the toeing side but we also have a logistic side, and as you saw pulling in, we've had to send people home today because they don't have freight that needs to be moved purely because of diesel fuel prices," Angel said.

Whether you’re getting diesel or 87, businesses that depend on fuel are making adjustments.

"We were really excited when gas started coming down a little bit below $4 a gallon, and on our landscaping maintenance contracts, we cannot go up on our pricing because it's a one-year contract, so we do not wanna break that contract for our clients," Matt Hunter President and CEO of New Garden Landscaping and Nursery said.

Hunter said they are trying to absorb some additional costs so it is not all being put on the customers.