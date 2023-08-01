Triad doctors expect another COVID wave, with most transmissible variant yet

Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist says the expected wave will spread quickly and could last through the end of February.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After weeks of battling medication shortages and packed doctors offices, cases of flu and RSV are going down.

On the other hand, doctors say we need to brace for another wave of COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist says the respiratory virus season and holiday gatherings are behind the expected surge.

A new variant is also spreading, XBB1.5.

Dr. Ohl says this variant appears to be the most transmissible, yet.

"Here in the Triad it's only about 10% of what we're seeing. But, I think what happened in New York and New Jersey over the next three weeks XBB1.5 will be the story here in the Triad also and will be our primary variant," said Dr. Ohl.

What about the symptoms? Will they be worse than previous variants?

Dr. Ohl says if you are vaccinated and boosted, you should be protected from severe symptoms.

For those over 55, Dr. Ohl says, if you test positive, ask your doctor about medications that can help prevent severe illness.

"We've got new data out of Paxlovid and how well it works. It really helps keep people out of the hospital, including people with underlying health conditions and are older," said Dr. Ohl.

Speaking of testing, when should you take a COVID test?

"If you've got a stuffy nose or sore throat, you're going to test yourself for COVID. If your COVID test is negative with your stuffy nose and sore throat and you have no fever, then you probably have a cold. If you have a fever and your COVID test is negative then you probably have the flu," said Dr. Ohl.

Lastly, should you wear a mask?

While Dr. Ohl doesn't expect a return of mask requirements, wearing a mask in public places is not a bad idea.

Especially for those at high risk of serious infection.

"It's ok to do so, there's nothing wrong with that. And, you're not going to have to do it forever because the wave will probably be over by the end of February or so," said Dr. Ohl.

Dr. Ohl expects XBB1.5 to become the primary variant in our area over the next few weeks.