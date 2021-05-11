Triad drivers rush to the pumps to panic buy amid Colonial pipeline shutdown

Analysts say the panic buying is causing an artificial shortage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1,000 gas stations across the US Southeast have reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers.

This has come as the shutdown of a major pipeline by Russia-linked hackers entered its fifth day. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday. Part of the pipeline runs through Greensboro.

Drivers in the Triad rushed to the pumps at several gas stations to fill up their gas tanks causing long lines Tuesday.

"All the stations are kind of full, every time I go to one they're filled up," Ash Harlem of Greensboro said.

"I've got one car and I'm filling up right now a full tank. I don't know for how long it's going to last," Greensboro resident Sidi Hassani said.

"The panic for me was, man there's probably going to be a long line, I need to hurry up and leave home so I have time to get gas," Greensboro resident Mattias said.

Bocco came to the gas station early and was surprised to find just a few cars at the BP gas station on Guilford College Road.

"Unfortunately I was already low as it is and decided to go ahead and get some," Bocco said.

Analysts said the panic buying is causing an artificial shortage and it's also affecting gas prices.

"I've been seeing a lot of gas stations saying they don't have gas and I've also noticed the price is going up," Antonio Brooks said who was visiting from Baltimore.

Gas station operators said the panic buying wasn't necessary because the current supply is still adequate and the interruption to the pipeline distribution is only temporary.

"My advice to everyone is to just stay calm, do what you normally do. If you come in you might find a station that might be out of unleaded, switch to a different grade, and just go on about your business," Jeff Mercer, Regional manager, Family Fare Convenience Stores said.

Government officials, including North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, acted swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship, or rail to motorists and airports.

In addition, North Carolina's price gouging law went into effect as part of Cooper's state of emergency.

If members of the public think a business is price gouging, they are asked to report it to State Attorney General Josh Stein.