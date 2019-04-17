ASHEBORO, N.C. — An escaped inmate at Randolph Correctional Center was captured Wednesday.

Grady York was discovered missing from the prison around 9 a.m. and apprehended by Randolph County Sheriff's deputies at 12:29 p.m. according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS). It's not known how he escaped.

RELATED: Lexington Man Arrested in 2013 Murder of Girlfriend Found Lying in Blood: Police

York was said to have hitched rides and knock on the door of a home in Staley 17 miles from the prison. Someone inside the home called authorities, who took him into custody. The NCDPS said York will be moved to a higher security facility and face charges for his escape.

York, who was a minimum custody offender, is from Randolph County and has ties to Montgomery County.

RELATED: Man Threw Tobacco Over Fence at Randolph Correctional Center: Sheriff

York, 49, was admitted to prison on May 8, 2014. He was previously set to be released on Sept. 11, 2023. A release from NCDPS says York was serving a term of 15 years and five months as a habitual felon after convictions for larceny, breaking and entering and other property crimes.

Fayetteville Street Christian School was briefly put on lockdown due to the escape.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users