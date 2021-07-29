Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist health experts explain what's behind COVID-19 spread in our area--and how to fix it

A CDC map showed the Piedmont Triad area has high and substantial spread. Experts discussed what's behind that.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state continues to see spikes in COVID-19 cases not seen since the winter.

CDC community spread data shows high and substantial rates of spread in the Triad. A map shows counties like Stokes and Davidson with the highest rates while Guilford and Forsyth counties rank a little lower with substantial spread.

Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl said most of that spread is among unvaccinated people who are also getting the sickest.

"The number of vaccinated people getting admitted to our hospitals is so low it's hard to imagine. Deaths are basically none. I haven't seen any deaths in our area in a vaccinated person," Ohl said.

Health experts said people living in areas with high and substantial viral spread might need to mask back up again indoors, even if they're vaccinated. It's because of the possibility of breakthrough infections that are still not really understood.

"It looks like people who have symptomatic breakthrough infections, those small numbers who do, can transmit it to an unvaccinated person," Ohl said. "What's a little bit up in the air is, can an asymptomatic person with a positive test transmit it to an unvaccinated person?"

Cone Health Director of Pharmacy Dr. Andre Harvin said vaccines and masks are the best tools to slow the spread.

" Right now, what we're missing is that commitment from everybody in the community to come in and get vaccinated and to continue wearing those masks if you're put in a situation where they don't feel comfortable or normal precautions aren't able to be met," Harvin said.