'You are loved,' Triad faith community mourns the loss of beloved Lexington pastor who died from COVID-19

Dr. Ken Harris, the senior pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday, after battling COVID-19, according to church officials.

A beloved Lexington pastor is being remembered for his kindness after he died from a second battle with COVID-19. Dr. Ken Harris, the senior pastor at Union Grove Baptist Church, passed away, Wednesday, according to church officials.

Condolence messages have poured in through social media as many mourned and eulogized Harris. A Winston-Salem pastor who knew Harris said his death has left behind both a void and a lasting legacy in the Triad's faith community.

"I don't know of anybody living that I looked up to any more than Pastor Ken," said Kent Hogan of Edgewood Baptist Church. Hogan said he first met Harris years ago when he attended Bible college and Piedmont International University, now Carolina University.

"I have a lot of good friends and folks in the ministry around here leading churches and ministries but Ken was definitely one of a kind," Hogan said.

Harris who always ended his social media posts with the quote, "You are loved" was also the president of a school run by the church. The church posted the following message on its Facebook page to announce Harris's death.

"Dear Church Family,

It is with sadness and yet rejoicing that I inform you that our Pastor is now in the presence of His Savior that he has served so faithfully. Today as Kim met with the doctors, they informed her that his condition was not improving any further and continued to decline. The decision was made to remove the ventilator, and very soon after, he went home to be with the Lord. Our Pastor's word through this was "hope". Even though we will miss him greatly, I am thankful that his hope and faith have now become sight, and he has experienced perfect healing. We will keep the church informed of arrangements as they become finalized. Please be in prayer for Kim, Claire, and all of the family during this time. We ask that you not call or text the family during this time. You are loved."

Before he became ill, Harris conducted a virtual sermon on December 30 which is posted to the church's YouTube page. Harris constantly posted updates about his health to his Facebook page to carry his congregation along. This post below on January 7th would be his last.

"Thursday Update:

I just talked to a doctor who was optimistic I can beat this bout with COVID. That has been my intention all along. She cautioned me that it can get worse before it gets better and that I need to be here several more days. My breathing is still labored even with oxygen. I am very fatigued and I have a painful cough. Thanks for your continued prayers for me and the others battling this virus. Don't underestimate the power of this virus. My first case was mild, this one has knocked me off my feet. Please be careful and stay healthy. You are loved!"

"Here is somebody that can't be replaced, someone who's been very faithful to end, that did the work better than they started it," Hogan said.

Hogan who also recently lost his senior pastor at his church said Harris was like a mentor to him. He said Harris was someone he could talk to about life and work in the faith ministry.

"Knowing that - that influence is not going to be there anymore, is a very difficult emotion and it's becoming a lot too familiar of an emotion," he said.

Harris' family has asked for privacy at this time.

"The legacy he has left behind is one that we can all look at and say, you know, if I want to be a good and faithful shepherd of people and honor God with my service, he would be an exceptional person to follow after," Hogan concluded.