Triad Faith leaders call for change following chaos at the Capitol

The leaders want to bring the community together to talk about concrete solutions moving forward. One Rabbi said the change should involve advocacy and activism.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Faith leaders are coming together calling for change.

They released a long statement denouncing the attack on the U.S. Capitol saying those responsible for the chaos need to be held responsible.

"There was nothing loving about that action on Wednesday. There was nothing just about that or faithful about that," Rev. Julie Peeples with Congregational United Church of Christ said.

"That was the very definition of white supremacy," Alan Sherouse Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church added.

Faith leaders did not mince words when it comes to the events in D.C.



"The commonality is that we are all appalled by the hatred and the bias in the bigotry that was in there," Rabbi Fred Guttman with Temple Emanual said.



This week a coalition of Faith leaders across various denominations set aside some differences to call out the actions of those who stormed the Capitol building.



"White supremacy means the belief that white people have dominion over anything any place and any body so much so as to enter that space with no thought of consequence," Pastor Sherouse said.



In a statement released Thursday, they questioned why enough security resources weren't put in place writing, "Our country is apt to regard Black protest as a threat, while white rioting is treated as an entitlement."



"Certainly those who are responsible should be held accountable," Rev. Cardes Brown of New Light Missionary Baptist Church said.



They did not shy away from what they call America's dark legacy of white supremacy and Christian nationalism as some involved in the chaos claimed the Christian faith.



"As a White Christian faith leader, I am especially attentive to what this reflects about the long legacy of Christian nationalism. The notion that to be a good American he's to be a good Christian and vice versa," Pastor Sherouse said.



These faith leaders want to bring the community together to talk about concrete solutions moving forward.



"It is time now for us to put into action, to be put into action things that we know will make our nation, make our world a better place," Rev. Brown said.

So they plan to hold a series of virtual conversations. Information should be forthcoming next week



"We need to work for a change and we need to do it in the most loving and just ways that we possibly can," Rev. Peeples said.

"It has to be a movement. It has to be things that we do, legislation that gets passed. And it has to be a sense of advocacy and activism," Rabbi Guttman said.

Here is a look at the full statement drafted by a number of Faith Leaders in the Triad:

Together as a coalition of Greensboro area Faith Leaders, we join countless other U.S. citizens in grief and outrage after Wednesday’s attack on democracy at the center of American government. Believing that all of us are created in the image of God, our response flows from our understanding of the justice and love of God, which span across our diverse traditions to unite us in common commitment and compassion.





We grieve this insurrection for its deep disturbance and fundamental threat to our democracy. We are outraged at the violence that led to the death of at least four people, while initiating trauma for so many others as it reinscribed the fear experienced by the most vulnerable in our nation.





However, our anger should not be mistaken for surprise, nor our grief for resignation.





These deeply disturbing events were also the logical trajectory of the actions and rhetoric from the highest levels of leadership — particularly presidential leadership. The recent attempt by the President of the United States and some of his supporters to undermine election results is the latest episode in a pattern of leadership that has emboldened white supremacy and utilized nationalistic fervor for political gain. This was evident in the use of religious symbols in the attack on the capital, right alongside an erected noose and artifacts of the Confederate rebellion against the United States.





However, white supremacy and Christian nationalism are not recent aberrations, but part of a longstanding legacy in our country. Many times throughout U.S. history, white Americans have supported unjust election processes and thwarted judicial justice to marginalized and vulnerable Americans. Such inequity continues to plague America, while standing against the goodness of God and God’s will for beloved community. Consider the treatment of Black people protesting police brutality and centuries of racial injustice over against the treatment of white insurrectionists storming the Capitol to disrupt the certification of an election and the peaceful transition of power because of a conspiracy theory. Our country is apt to regard Black protest as a threat, while white rioting is treated as an entitlement.





The holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel wrote: “The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference.” We will not be indifferent but stand against injustice. We will not be silent, choosing what Dr. King called “a negative peace” that is the absence of conflict, but rather work for the “positive peace” that is the presence of justice.





We in Greensboro, given our history as the place where four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a lunch counter in order that others could stand up for justice, have a particular appreciation for seminal moments such as this. We recommit ourselves to the urgent work of this moment — nationally and locally — acknowledging that peace cannot come without justice, and reconciliation must be preceded by repair. We will strive to embody God’s love in our own lives and communities, and we call on people of goodwill to join us. May our grief motivate compassionate action and our anger inspire transformative work.





As Faith Leaders, we commit to do our part, drawing on the resources of faith and community to learn and grow. We will be inviting the community to a series of upcoming virtual conversations around the intersecting issues that are reflected dramatically in this moment, but continue systematically in so many moments unseen.





As we join in action, we also join in prayer. We pray for our country, our public servants, and the peaceful transfer of power to the new president on January 20, 2021. We also pray for our community, that this city we love might live out its own ideals, celebrating diversity, working for the enfranchisement of all its citizens, encouraging neighborly love, and pursuing more fully the justice and love intended by God.



