Triad families deal with outages, damage after first snow of the year

One Archdale family had to stay in a hotel after a tree fell on their home. Repairs could take months.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands are still without power in Guilford County more than 12 hours after strong winds, rain and even snow rolled through the Triad.

One family is staying in a hotel after a massive tree took out a car and their porch.

"I think there's structural damage. I think the porch has completely shifted. We're probably gonna lose that whole portion of the roof," Tammy Mensel said.

Mensel just got her car last spring and replaced the roof of her Archdale home a couple of years ago. They removed trees from their property after another storm.

"This was the last tree we expected to hit our home," Mensel said.

Her daughter, Haley, woke the family up hours earlier. She moved them to the basement because she was concerned about the strong winds.

"We thought we were supposed to get snow, not a hurricane," Haley Mensel said.

"It sounded like a hurricane it was constant, constant wind," Tammy Mensel said.

Becky Feldmann's family heard the same wind in Greensboro. It knocked out power at her home. They prepared for a long wait for the lights to come back.

"The first estimate was 5 p.m. Monday. We were like, 'Ok, that's not too bad' and then I got to school and the next estimate was 11 p.m. Tuesday," Feldmann said.

Her teenage kids spent the day close to the fireplace and after a little bit of patience, the power did come back after sundown. They're already preparing for next time.

"My 16-year-old is begging us to buy a generator. He even said he would donate a dollar towards it," Feldmann said.

The Mensels expect to be out of their home for a while. Repairs could take months.

"It’s an unexpected expense that the whole family is having to endure right now," Haley Mensel said. "Especially with Christmas just being over. We’ve got two small kids between the both of us and January is never that much fun."