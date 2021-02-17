'We just hope and pray that everything will be okay' | Triad family braces for forecasted ice storm as workers remove tree from mother-in-law's home

Diane Smith was inside her Greensboro home when a tree fell through the middle of the house on Saturday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For those who had tree damage or lengthy power outages over the weekend, it can be hard to believe that there could be a second round of destructive, icy conditions on Thursday.

On Saturday morning, Jan Bush said a tree crashed into her mother-in-law's home in north Greensboro.

"My mother-in-law lost power at 7 a.m. due to the ice storm. Around 11, the tree in her backyard uprooted and fell through the middle of her house," she explained, "When I saw the house I was like… Oh my. It was like a dream... You're like, I I really seeing this? I'm looking at it - but is this real?"

Days later, the shock hasn't fully worn off.

"She was in the living room a couple minutes before the tree fell," Bush said, "She was a couple feet away from where the tree limb came through the roof, that blocked her into her bedroom."

Diane Smith and her dog eventually got out safe. But now, there are other challenges - on top of the repairs, like finding a place with accommodations for her wheelchair.

"She definitely wants to go back to that house," Bush said, "She's been there for 47 plus years. That's her home. That's where she's comfortable."

On Tuesday, workers removed the limbs and branches, and covered up the hole in the roof, with plans to return to weather-proof as best they can on Wednesday.

"We just hope and pray that everything will be okay and no other trees will fall," said Bush.