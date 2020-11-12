REST IN PEACE | Triad COVID-19 patient dies after leaving the hospital

Leo Staley's family is in mourning days after he was released from the hospital. He died surrounded by his wife and two daughters.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A great-grandfather, husband and COVID-19 patient died at home Thursday days after leaving Cone Health's coronavirus hospital.

His daughter, Lynette Garner, told WFMY News 2 that she along with her sister and mother were by his side at the time of his death.

It was a moment the family wasn't sure they'd get during his week in Cone Health's Green Valley Campus. Doctors told his wife that Staley would not be leaving the hospital.

"Our agreement with each other had been we were not to die alone," Nancy Staley told WFMY News 2 in an interview before his death.

"We understand about dying, we are not afraid to die, but my husband said, 'I want you here with me while I die,' and this was probably the most traumatic thing for me, is he was up there away from me and was going to die, and I could not be with him, and his family could not be with him," she said.

Staley was released from Green Valley Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus complications that included internal bleeding. He returned to his Asheboro home that afternoon.

Staley lived with congestive heart failure and COPD before he started showing COVID-19 symptoms three weeks ago.

His wife, two daughters and a son in law also caught the virus and suffered varying degrees of sickness. Garner said everyone but her husband has tested negative for the virus as of Friday morning.

Garner and her sister Laura Lamb shared the news of Staley's death on social media. The family had asked for prayers and shared updates about the family's battle with the virus.

Many friends and loved ones have shared condolences and messages of support.