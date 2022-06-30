Triad family shares personal story of abortion and adoption

Wendee Cutler's doctor found something was wrong when she tried to have a biological child. After a surgery, she chose to adopt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are a lot of questions about what the impacts of overturning Roe V. Wade will be. Different states have different rules.

Some support it while others don't.

A Greensboro family shared their journey that brought them through abortion and adoption with WFMY News 2.

Choices have been on the minds of Wendee and Ivan Saul Cutler.

They chose to adopt their daughter after trying 18 years to have a biological daughter.

"We had a lovely birth mother choose us which gave us life. She had a choice and she chose for her life," Ivan Cutler said.

"She did this out of love," Wendee Cutler said. "She wanted her daughter to have a certain life that she felt she was able not to provide her at that time during her life."

Before adopting in 1999, they chose fertility treatments and Wendee did get pregnant during those years.

"I was overjoyed and thrilled and we were excited," Cutler said.

Within a day of a positive pregnancy test, that joy turned to pain. She said her stomach started hurting so bad that she couldn't move. Her doctor discovered there was something very wrong.

"The embryo had implanted in my Fallopian tube," Cutler said. "There was no way it was going to travel any further to my uterus which meant there was no way this was going to be viable. Had I not agreed to surgery, I was told if I would go on one more day, I probably wouldn't be alive today."

She said she never thought about that surgery as an abortion until the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade. She said she saw it as a necessary medical procedure, recommended by her doctor.

In North Carolina post-Roe V Wade, republican lawmakers want abortion to be illegal after 20 weeks except in the case of medical emergencies like hers.

Other states across the nation outlawed abortions altogether, a choice for each state endorsed by the Supreme Court.

For Cutler, she's just glad her choices eventually led to her daughter.

Abortion is currently legal our state through the viability of the fetus. Republican lawmakers want Attorney General Josh Stein to reinstate the 20-week ban as soon as possible.