GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fantasy football can be a dangerous game to play.

Sure, you think it's a fun way to spend time with friends, but those good times can turn bad for a few unlucky players.

This year, a local league here in Greensboro decided to punish whoever came in last place for the year. The punishment: spending 24 hours straight at Herbie's Place in Greensboro with a sign that says, "we suck at fantasy football, ask us about it."

Now of course it was all in good fun, but the players are hoping for a comeback season in 2020.