Triad farmers harvesting crops ahead of Hurricane Ian

A lot of rain is expected when remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive in our state. It comes as many farmers are harvesting crops.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many are preparing for a lot of rain when remnants of Hurricane Ian reach our state later this week.

Some are cleaning their gutters and checking their basements. Triad farmers are figuring out what it means for their crops.

Crop Agent Blake Szilvay with the NC Cooperative Extension Office of Randolph County said it's harvest time for crops like corn, tobacco and soybeans.

Tobacco and corn are wrapping up but the approaching storm might push some farmers to get their remaining crops out of the field.

"It will put a pause on the harvest as it goes on right now so they're trying to get a little ahead on that while they have dry conditions," Szilvay said. "Especially with the threat of this much rain coming, they're working overtime."

There are still a lot of soybeans out in the fields around counties like Guilford, Rockingham and Randolph. Szilvay said heavy rains could be welcome in some parts of the Triad because crops are dry right now.

Flooding would be a very different story and the storm is coming in a season where they spent twice as much planting their crops due to inflation.

"The risk is multiple times greater on this crop," Szilvay said. "They want to get it out of the field safely. They don’t want it to get reimbursed by their insurance. They want their full price for their crop if possible."

Szilvay said many farmers are cautiously optimistic.