ARCHDALE, N.C. — A Guil-Rand firefighter had to go to the hospital after being shocked from a downed power line in Randolph County. The firefighter was on a call at a mobile home park on Old Mendenhall Road in Archdale when it happened.

Randolph County 911 confirms they got a call around 6:08 p.m. on an injured person. The firefighter was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Randolph County Emergency Services said.

The firefighter's name hasn't been released.

