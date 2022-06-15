Triad gas prices remain high and vary from county to county

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in Caswell County is $4.75 a gallon. In Rockingham County, it's $4.61.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Every driver is feeling it, gas prices just keep getting higher, reaching prices we haven't seen before.

All across the Triad, prices vary depending on where you are. Two counties that sit right next to each other are a perfect example.

According to AAA's gas prices map from June 15, the average cost of gas in Caswell County is $4.75 a gallon. In Rockingham County right next door, it's $4.61 a gallon. That price difference is causing some folks to cross county lines to fill up.

"Most of the time I go to Reidsville, I just get enough to make it there," driver Turner Blackwell said.

Jennifer Hayden works at a gas station in Rockingham County. She said gas prices are all customers talk about.

"Every time someone comes in to pay for gas, that's what they say," Hayden said. "I can't believe how much it takes to fill up our car, or a couple of months ago it was only $40 to fill up their car, now it's $80."

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said there are a few reasons why prices differ, depending on where you are.

"A lot of it has to do with the day of the week they are buying their supply of gasoline. Things can change on a daily basis, the price of oil can shoot up, it can go down," De Haan.