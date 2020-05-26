TIMELINE: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible Wednesday

1"-2" of rain possible through the end of the week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems that we can't get a break from all the rain lately and we're headed for more as an unsettled weather pattern sets in for the second half of the week.

The WFMY Weather team is keeping close eyes on a a low pressure system that is likely to bring heavy rain to the Piedmont tomorrow evening.

The low pressure is tracking our way from Florida heading into Wednesday. The disturbance isn't likely to develop into a tropical system with only a 30% over the next 5 days, but regardless, with ample amounts of moisture it's likely to bring a soaking to the Piedmont over the next 48 hours.

There shouldn't be any problems Wednesday morning but rain arrives by late afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times.

TIMELINE:

Tuesday Overnight: Cloudy, maybe a sprinkle

Wednesday 6 AM - 12 PM: Clouds, a couple showers possible.

Wednesday 12 PM - 5 PM: Rain begins to arrive in the Piedmont

Wednesday 5 PM - Thursday 2 AM: Rain, likely heavy at times, a few storms. Flash Flooding possible under heavy rain bands.

Thursday: Low pressure moves away leaving clouds, a few showers, chance for afternoon storms.

The system will be fueled with ample amounts of moisture which over the course of Wednesday and Thursday could bring the Piedmont between 1"-2" of rain, with the highest totals where heavy bands set up.

The Triad has already picked up 7.5" inches of rain, most of it coming last week and with the ground already saturated, we have a significant flash flooding risk Wednesday into Thursday, especially in flood prone areas.